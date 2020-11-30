unilad
Jake Paul Admits He Broke His Nose Before Nate Robinson Fight

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 30 Nov 2020 08:32
YouTuber Jake Paul claims he broke his nose prior to his knockout fight with former basketball player Nate Robinson.

Paul knocked Robinson to the ground twice, before a knockout in the second round brought their eagerly anticipated match to an end on November 29.

‘Broke my nose on the day of the press conference… 20 days before the fight… I couldn’t train… Boxing documentary coming,’ he wrote on Instagram.

His claims were backed up by Paul’s fiancé, Tana Mongeau, who gushed about his victory in a separate Instagram post.

‘Fun fact actually really really sad fact Jake broke his nose right before the fight but we had to keep it a secret and it was honestly the funniest week of my life,’ Mongeau wrote.

‘I had to Facetune it out of every pic hahahahahahahaha I’ve never seen someone so unafraid of getting punched in the face with a broken nose..’

She added: ‘I can’t even put into words how proud of Jake I am but I’m still drunk from celebrating the win last night…. better post later lmfao I LOVE U @jakepaul WINNER WINNNNNNNER GO HEAL UR NOSE.’

However, the fight has been criticised by a number of high profile athletes, including Amanda Serrano, who wrote on Twitter: ‘They need to STOP this Stupid Celebrity boxing thing. Boxing is a serious game. Nothing to be doing for YouTube likes. Most amateurs turning pro fight four rounds these guys debuting in a six rounder. Someone’s going to get really Hurt one day. Not cool at All.’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Jake Paul

