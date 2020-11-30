Jake Paul Admits He Broke His Nose Before Nate Robinson Fight Jake Paul/Instagram

YouTuber Jake Paul claims he broke his nose prior to his knockout fight with former basketball player Nate Robinson.

Paul knocked Robinson to the ground twice, before a knockout in the second round brought their eagerly anticipated match to an end on November 29.

Advert 10

‘Broke my nose on the day of the press conference… 20 days before the fight… I couldn’t train… Boxing documentary coming,’ he wrote on Instagram.

Jake Paul Admits He Broke His Nose Before Nate Robinson Fight Jake Paul/Instagram

His claims were backed up by Paul’s fiancé, Tana Mongeau, who gushed about his victory in a separate Instagram post.

‘Fun fact actually really really sad fact Jake broke his nose right before the fight but we had to keep it a secret and it was honestly the funniest week of my life,’ Mongeau wrote.

Advert 10

‘I had to Facetune it out of every pic hahahahahahahaha I’ve never seen someone so unafraid of getting punched in the face with a broken nose..’

Jake Paul Admits He Broke His Nose Before Nate Robinson Fight Tana Mongeau/Instagram

She added: ‘I can’t even put into words how proud of Jake I am but I’m still drunk from celebrating the win last night…. better post later lmfao I LOVE U @jakepaul WINNER WINNNNNNNER GO HEAL UR NOSE.’

However, the fight has been criticised by a number of high profile athletes, including Amanda Serrano, who wrote on Twitter: ‘They need to STOP this Stupid Celebrity boxing thing. Boxing is a serious game. Nothing to be doing for YouTube likes. Most amateurs turning pro fight four rounds these guys debuting in a six rounder. Someone’s going to get really Hurt one day. Not cool at All.’

Advert 10