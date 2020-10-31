unilad
Sir Sean Connery, The Original James Bond, Dies Aged 90

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 31 Oct 2020 12:29
The original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.

The acting legend is believed to have died in his sleep, while in the Bahamas, after battling illness for some time, BBC News reports. He celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Hailing from Scotland, Connery starred in the first seven of the Bond films, between 1962 and 1983, from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, paving the way for the iconic spy thrillers.

In the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever, Connery donated his £1 million fee to the Scottish International Education Trust – an organisation dedicated to helping young Scots obtain an education.

He won a BAFTA award for his performance in 1986’s The Name of the Rose, and then an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor recognising his performance as a hardy Irish-American police officer in 1987’s The Untouchables.

In 2000, he was knighted by the Queen, in Edinburgh, for his services to film and drama; something which he described as the ‘proudest day of [his] life.’

When he received the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006, Connery announced his retirement from acting after a memorable career.

Sean is survived by his wife Micheline Roquebrune, a French-Moroccan painter, who he married in 1975. Prior to their relationship, Connery was married to Diane Cileto for 11 years, with whom he had son Jason, his only child.

During his lifetime he was polled several times as being ‘The Greatest Living Scot’ and ‘Scotland’s Greatest Living National Treasure’.

To this day, many people still regard Sir Sean Connery as the best Bond to have ever graced out screens.

Rest in peace to a true legend.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

