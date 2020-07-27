James Charles Apologises For Being 'Stupid And Selfish' For Partying Without A Mask PA/p.hil/Instagram

Make up mogul James Charles has issued an apology after he received backlash for partying without a face mask during the pandemic.

Advert

The YouTuber attended a huge Los Angeles house party alongside a host of famous faces, including Tana Mongeau, Nikki Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and many others.

However, the party, which had at least 67 influencers attending, has been lambasted after social media posts appeared to reveal no one wearing face masks or socially distancing.

YouTuber James Charles Addresses Allegations Against Him After Losing Two Million Subscribers In Two Days @jamescharles/Instagram

Now, James has released a statement in his video A Day In The Life with James Charles, telling viewers he had opted to cut the footage of the party out of the video.

Advert

‘Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision,’ he wrote. ‘People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.’

He went on to say that he realises the influence he can have and that having 20 million subscribers comes with a level of responsibility.

James Charles Apologises For Being 'Stupid And Selfish' For Partying Without A Mask James Charles/YouTube

‘I encourage you guys to be smarter than I was,’ he said. ‘Wear your masks and continue to social distance. Love you.’

Tana echoed similar sentiments on her Instagram account, where she posted a message apologising for being ‘careless and irresponsible,’ noting that she was holding herself accountable.

‘Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf,’ she wrote. ‘I fully hold myself accountable for this and will be staying inside.’

Tana added:

Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologise and be better than this. I’m sorry. I need to be a better example and person.

Advert

The apologies came after YouTuber Tyler Oakley called out several celebrities for being ‘bad influences’ on their social media by not following social distancing rules at big gatherings.

‘If your favourite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic and are dumb enough to post it on social media, they are bad influences. Unfollow them,’ he wrote before tagging James, Tana and several other influencers.

He added: ‘Please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.’