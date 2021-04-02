James Charles Called Out For Victim Blaming In Apology Video

JamesCharles/YouTube/Instagram

James Charlies is being accused of victim-blaming in his latest apology video.

In recent weeks, two people under the age of 18 have come forward with claims that they had inappropriate conversations with the YouTuber over social media.

In a video posted to his YouTube yesterday, April 1, Charles said he added the people on Snapchat and asked them how old they were.

Upon being told they were 18-years-old, he said he engaged in conversation with them.

‘When I found out they were 16 I immediately blocked them,’ he said.

‘Later on, when I saw them making videos about it, and those videos going viral, my immediate reaction was to be really upset. I wanted to tell my side of the story, but looking back that was so stupid,’ he continued.

Charles said he soon realised that making the ‘receipts’ of what happened public was a mistake because the specific details of what happened didn’t matter.

‘I need to take accountability and apologise. These conversations shouldn’t have happened,’ he said, explaining that as an adult, he shouldn’t have trusted the information given to him and should have done his own research by looking at the teens’ social media profiles.

‘As an adult, it’s my job and responsibility to verify who I’m talking to, there is no one to blame but myself,’ he added.

The video, which has already been watched more than 2.5 million times, is receiving a negative response on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to criticise the YouTuber for victim-blaming.

‘So, James sitting there saying those minors LIED about their age to him like that is a viable excuse is not victim-blaming? Regardless, if they did? James still admitted to committing a federal crime,’ one person wrote.

Another agreed, writing that ‘ignorance of the law is not an excuse’.

As some of his fans came to his defence with the argument that the minors shouldn’t have lied, one user hit back saying: ‘You realise just bc a child (children are immature because they are kids) lies about their age doesn’t mean anything? Kids lie all the f*ck*ng time. maybe James shouldn’t talk to younger men in general. Especially if he barely knows them. Stop victim-blaming.’

Later on in the video, Charles also acknowledges the power imbalance between him and young fans due to his Youtube success.

‘Having a public platform has become such a huge part of my life that to me it’s normal, but to 99% of people, it’s not normal and will never be normal, and that’s [where] the power imbalance is,’ he said, adding that he didn’t even realise he was taking advantage of it.

