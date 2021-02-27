James Charles Denies ‘Grooming’ 16-Year-Old Boy After Leaked DMs

jamescharles/Instagram

YouTuber James Charles has denied grooming a 16-year-old boy after leaked messages surfaced online.

The accusations against the 21-year-old were posted on TikTok, where nude photos that Charles had reportedly sent were allegedly shared.

Messages were also shown, also reportedly from Charles, asking for photographs in return, leading to the YouTuber to be accused of grooming.

The accuser, who claims to be 16, explained that the messages and photos were sent last week over Snapchat.

The videos that were shared on social media have since been removed by the platforms, Insider reports.

In light of the claims, Charles has released a lengthy statement in which he denies grooming anyone and called the claims ‘completely false’.

The statement shared yesterday, February 26, read, ‘There’s a video going around about me on TikTok and Twitter of a guy calling me a groomer and I want to address it right away. The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false.’

‘Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on Snapchat. The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower,’ Charles continued.

Upon receiving these photos, Charles claims to have asked the person’s age and was told that he was 18. After being told this, the YouTuber ‘started flirting back’.

Charles went on:

In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn’t ask for a copy of his ID or passport. It’s now clear, based of the video he uploaded, he was taking photos of me with another device, and had an ulterior motive from the beginning.

The accuser later went on to confirm that he was 16 to Charles, leading to the YouTuber apologising to him for flirting back because he was ‘uncomfortable’ with his age.

While the 16-year-old wanted to continue speaking to the YouTuber, Charles claims that he unfriended him, ultimately ending their communication.

Charles concluded the statement saying that, in the future, he will ask people for their ID or passport to confirm their age and identity.