James Charles Faces More Accusations Of Inappropriately Messaging Underage Fan

jamescharles/Instagram

James Charles has found himself facing more allegations of inappropriately messaging an underage fan online.

Allegations against the YouTuber first surfaced in February, when 21-year-old Charles had allegedly messaged a 16-year-old boy.

Charles denied the allegations and insisted the boy had told him that he was 18.

In a statement released at the time, he branded the claims ‘completely false’ and, in hindsight, said he’d start asking people for ID before messaging them.

jamescharles/Instagram

He said, ‘In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn’t ask for a copy of his ID or passport. It’s now clear, based of the video he uploaded, he was taking photos of me with another device, and had an ulterior motive from the beginning.’

One month on and Charles is being accused of the same thing again.

A video of the messages allegedly shared between Charles and the teenager was shared on TikTok by an account named @jakecheryy. While this video has since been deleted from the page, it’s been reshared on Twitter by other users.

In the video, screenshots of the alleged conversations between the TikToker and Charles, in which the beauty influencer apparently calls him out for sharing snaps of their conversations on his story, can be seen.

Charles goes on to claim during the alleged conversation that the guy had deleted the messages where he admitted he lied about his age.

In another deleted clip, @jakecherryy shared a video of Charles allegedly messaging him to wish him a happy birthday while apparently making it clear he was turning 16, Screenrant reports.

Responding to the video shared on Twitter, one person said that Charles keeps ‘shooting himself in the foot’ getting himself involved in this situations.

They wrote:

Didn’t James also say that he was going to start checking I.D.s?? James just keeps shooting himself in the foot with this sh*t. Also he can’t seem to understand that he’s famous and boys will want to talk to him for that reason. There’s a power dynamic here, sister.

jamescharles/Instagram

Another person commented that the YouTuber was on a ‘slippery slope’.

Meanwhile, another wrote that it’s Charles’ responsibility to check a person’s age. They said, ‘He always misses the fact that he is a celebrity and it’s different from any normal interaction, he is responsible for making sure they are of age and nothing sketchy is going on.’

Charles is yet to respond to the new accusations.