unilad
Advert

James Charles Faces More Accusations Of Inappropriately Messaging Underage Fan

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 31 Mar 2021 09:39
James Charles Faces More Accusations Of Inappropriately Messaging Underage Fanjamescharles/Instagram

James Charles has found himself facing more allegations of inappropriately messaging an underage fan online.

Allegations against the YouTuber first surfaced in February, when 21-year-old Charles had allegedly messaged a 16-year-old boy.

Advert

Charles denied the allegations and insisted the boy had told him that he was 18.

In a statement released at the time, he branded the claims ‘completely false’ and, in hindsight, said he’d start asking people for ID before messaging them.

jamescharles/Instagram jamescharles/Instagram

He said, ‘In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn’t ask for a copy of his ID or passport. It’s now clear, based of the video he uploaded, he was taking photos of me with another device, and had an ulterior motive from the beginning.’

Advert

One month on and Charles is being accused of the same thing again.

A video of the messages allegedly shared between Charles and the teenager was shared on TikTok by an account named @jakecheryy. While this video has since been deleted from the page, it’s been reshared on Twitter by other users.

In the video, screenshots of the alleged conversations between the TikToker and Charles, in which the beauty influencer apparently calls him out for sharing snaps of their conversations on his story, can be seen.

Advert

Charles goes on to claim during the alleged conversation that the guy had deleted the messages where he admitted he lied about his age.

In another deleted clip, @jakecherryy shared a video of Charles allegedly messaging him to wish him a happy birthday while apparently making it clear he was turning 16, Screenrant reports.

Responding to the video shared on Twitter, one person said that Charles keeps ‘shooting himself in the foot’ getting himself involved in this situations.

They wrote:

Advert

Didn’t James also say that he was going to start checking I.D.s?? James just keeps shooting himself in the foot with this sh*t. Also he can’t seem to understand that he’s famous and boys will want to talk to him for that reason. There’s a power dynamic here, sister.

jamescharles/Instagramjamescharles/Instagram

Another person commented that the YouTuber was on a ‘slippery slope’.

Meanwhile, another wrote that it’s Charles’ responsibility to check a person’s age. They said, ‘He always misses the fact that he is a celebrity and it’s different from any normal interaction, he is responsible for making sure they are of age and nothing sketchy is going on.’

Advert

Charles is yet to respond to the new accusations.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Retired Priest Says Hell Was Invented By The Church To Control People
Life

Retired Priest Says Hell Was Invented By The Church To Control People

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer
Film and TV

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash
Sport

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated
News

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Allegations, James Charles, Snapchat, TikTok

Credits

Screenrant.com

  1. Screenrant.com

    James Charles Accused Of Flirting With 16-Year-Old Fan

 