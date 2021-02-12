James Charles Has Shaved His Head And People Think He Looks Like Jeff Bezos

jamescharles/Twitter/PA

James Charles has shaved his head and people think he looks just like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The YouTuber debuted his new look on Instagram, which has left his followers completely stunned.

Advert 10

In one picture with his previous look, the 21-year-old stated that his stories have been ‘slacking so bad recently’, which was soon followed by a picture of him teasing his dramatic new appearance.

jamescharles/Instagram

Doodling over his newly bald head so his 26 million fans couldn’t see it, he wrote, ‘Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair’.

People on social media have since said that he make-up artist resembles Jeff Bezos. One person wrote on Twitter, ‘BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer.’

Advert 10

Fellow YouTuber and make-up artist Manny Gutierrez tweeted Charles stating how shocked he was to see his new hair. He wrote, ‘when you facetimed me to show me… my gasp could be heard around the world’.

Some people are digging the 21-year-old’s bold, new look, others… not so much.

Aside from Bezos, James Charles has been compared to Uncle Fester from The Addams Family, Balloony from Phineas and Ferb and Caillou.

Advert 10

Many Twitter-users are sceptical about if James really shaved his head as a photo has emerged of him from behind where wrinkles could be seen on the back of his head, potentially caused by a bald cap that he’s wearing.

Advert 10

Sharing the picture, one person wrote, ‘oh sis… you tried . but we know.’

It could just be the light, or it could be a cap after all – I’m sure we’ll find out sooner or later.