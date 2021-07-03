James Charles Makes YouTube Comeback After Admitting To Messaging 16-Year-Olds

James Charles/YouTube

James Charles has returned to YouTube months after he claimed he would ‘hold himself accountable’ for messaging underage boys.

In a video titled ‘An Open Conversation’, the 22-year-old makeup YouTuber said he was making a comeback following ‘a lot of self-reflection’.

Charles lost several brand endorsement deals and was demonetised by YouTube after he admitted engaging in ‘flirty conversations’ with at least two 16-year-olds, who he claimed to have believed to be over 18. The YouTuber spoke about the grooming allegations in a video uploaded in April, which has since been deleted from his account.

Now, in a new video, Charles has once again addressed the claims and subsequent backlash, saying the saga has been ‘the worst but most important wake-up call of my entire life’ and ‘the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me’.

‘At the end of the day, as the adult and the person with the platform, it was 1,000% my responsibility to be doing my due diligence and checking into the people that I was speaking to, and I failed to do that,’ he said, in response to criticism over his earlier video, in which he appeared to blame the minors for lying about their age.

While apologising for his actions, Charles also said there were a number of false allegations being made about him, which he called ‘completely, unequivocally’ untrue.

‘Now we’ve got to a point where people are completely faking conversations from beginning to end that contain incriminating content and they’re going really, really viral and nobody thinks twice about them or knows what to believe,’ he said.

After apologising again, Charles went on to spend the rest of the video doing a ‘get ready with me’ makeup tutorial. His attempted comeback has received a mixed response on social media, with many of his critics accusing Charles of being insincere in his claims of ‘accountability’.

‘How do you hold yourself accountable, but then delete the video of you holding yourself accountable?’ one person tweeted, while another questioned the setting of his apology, saying, ‘i know james charles did not just upload a video of him talking about his [sexual assault] allegations while doing his makeup.’