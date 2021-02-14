James Charles Responds To Backlash Over Pregnancy Photo Shoot

jamescharles/Instagram/YouTube

James Charles has responded to the backlash over his ‘pregnancy’ photoshoot.

The 21-year-old YouTuber attracted controversy after posting a photo of himself naked, cradling a prosthetic baby bump. It was part of his ’24 Hours Being PREGNANT!!’ challenge, which he devised after his pregnant pal said he couldn’t handle the strain of carrying a child.

The video follows Charles as he completes a series of challenges to assess whether he’s ‘strong enough to experience what it’s actually like being pregnant for 24 hours straight’. Many thought it was ‘disrespectful and insensitive’.

While not commenting on the criticism directly, he shared a YouTube comment on his Instagram story with two hearts that defended Charles. ‘James used the gear for exactly the same reason it is available for anyone to use… to feel what it would be like to be pregnant. People really need to find more things to protest and be angry about,’ it reads.

It adds, ‘At the end of the video, James says a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charities for women who have trouble with their pregnancies. I think that’s pretty freaking decent.’

Charles, who has more than 26.8 million followers on Instagram and 25.6 million subscribers on YouTube, offered a disclaimer before the challenges really kick into gear. ‘This video is not being made in any way, shape, or form to make fun of, to make light of pregnancies and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it,’ he said.

Charles continued, ‘It’s obviously such a beautiful, beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies and it takes a whole lot of strength as well.’

He added, ‘I know firsthand from watching Laura do it twice now. This is just a lighthearted video to see if I can last for 24 hours experiencing some of the ‘challenges’ that are even possible for me to actually experience today.’

