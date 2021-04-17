James Charles Says He’s Taking Legal Action Against Those Spreading ‘False Accusations’ About Him

James Charles/Instagram

YouTuber James Charles says he’s taking legal action people who have ‘created completely fake stories’ about him, after losing his brand deal with Morphe.

The make-up brand announced on Friday night, April 16, that it would be cutting ties with the 21-year-old, after a number of people have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

‘In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering,’ the brand wrote on Twitter.

‘It is and always has been Morphe’s goal to create a positive, safe and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal.’

Last week, James released a video on YouTube in which he ‘took accountability’ for his part in sending flirty messages to followers under the age of 18 on Snapchat, however he insisted that the recipients had told him they were of age.

The make-up mogul apologised to those who came forward and said he made them ‘uncomfortable’, taking full responsibility for his actions.

However, in light of the Morphe announcement, Charles has released a statement on Twitter in which he said he ‘spoke about and took accountability for my part in conversations I had with a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18’.

The 21-year-old went on to say that since he released the apology video, ‘many people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations, which have been reported on by many people, creators and news outlets’.

‘My legal team has begun taking action against those who have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far,’ he added.

‘Those stories have caused many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe. I’ve loved every moment working together, and am beyond grateful for what we’ve created together.’

James finished his statement by saying he is ‘continuing to take time away to learn, grow and listen’, so he can come back in the future as a ‘better version’ of himself.

