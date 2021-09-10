James Corden Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Wants To Marry Him

PA

James Corden has just filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker, who he claims has been speaking of marrying him.

Corden alleged that the woman has been harassing him for months by showing up at his Los Angeles house, speaking about marriage and badmouthing his wife.

The 43-year-old’s legal team managed to obtain a temporary restraining order against the 30-year-old woman.

Corden alleges the woman even went so far as to camp outside his house for six days in summer in her car, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The star even accused the woman of showing up at the set of his American late-night talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden, telling him that she wanted to marry him.

Corden also claimed the 30-year-old woman told police officers the pair had a trip to Las Vegas planned in order to get married after his actual wife, Julia Carey, apparently ‘stole’ him from the alleged stalker. According to Corden, the woman planned to get his wife ‘out of the picture’.

Corden subsequently expressed a fear for the safety of his wife and children, due not only to the woman’s ominous words, but that the 30-year-old also knows where he lives.

A judge granted Corden’s request for a temporary restraining order.

The woman is now banned from coming into contact with the CATS star and will have to stay 100 yards away from him and his family.