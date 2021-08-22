James Corden’s ‘Rude’ Behaviour Exposed As Ex-Employees Open Up

Massive c*nt in person, I saw a league of their own filming live, threw multiple tantrums over minor things at the production staff, with him being incredibly rude to them, which made the other regulars seem very awkward like it was usual, between each take the other celebs would be chatting amongst themselves – bantering about, James was glued to his phone.

At the end of the filming people got up to go get pictures with James and he massively kicked off shouting at people to go away and to go back to their seats and the few he did let have pictures with he was moody as.

Afterwards we went into a “VIP” tent as such for a beer (we were guests of people – anonymity for obviously reasons) and the celebs were going to be joining us, the other celebs came in and spoke with people, James came in for a brief moment, someone asked politely asked for a quick picture, he abruptly said “later” and then f*cked off to I’m guessing his changing room for the rest of the night as they didn’t get their picture before kick out time.