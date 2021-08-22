James Corden’s ‘Rude’ Behaviour Exposed As Ex-Employees Open Up
Ex-fans and former employees have come forward exposing James Corden for ‘rude’ behaviour.
While he may be most well known for his comedic roles, Corden allegedly has a very different side to him when he is away from the cameras.
Former employees of The Late Late Show host have come forward to open up about their own views and experiences of the Brit’s ‘true’ personality.
Corden and his team took to Reddit a couple of years ago, telling fans to ‘ask me anything’. However, while Corden, alongside Ben Winston and five other of his team members who help him create his Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show called on the internet to ‘ask us anything’, they probably weren’t expecting quite the response they received.
The post amassed over 1,100 comments, with fans taking to the comments to express their pretty brutal views. One said: ‘Anything? OK. Every time an askreddit post comes up asking about a**hole celebrities, your name inevitably comes up. How do you respond to this? Are any of these anecdotes true?’
Another wrote:
Massive c*nt in person, I saw a league of their own filming live, threw multiple tantrums over minor things at the production staff, with him being incredibly rude to them, which made the other regulars seem very awkward like it was usual, between each take the other celebs would be chatting amongst themselves – bantering about, James was glued to his phone.
At the end of the filming people got up to go get pictures with James and he massively kicked off shouting at people to go away and to go back to their seats and the few he did let have pictures with he was moody as.
Afterwards we went into a “VIP” tent as such for a beer (we were guests of people – anonymity for obviously reasons) and the celebs were going to be joining us, the other celebs came in and spoke with people, James came in for a brief moment, someone asked politely asked for a quick picture, he abruptly said “later” and then f*cked off to I’m guessing his changing room for the rest of the night as they didn’t get their picture before kick out time.
They concluded, ‘Seeing him like that made me realise everything you see of his on TV is a complete persona. And really his natural personality is just, a complete self entitled c*nt.’
A third commented, ‘Hi James, thanks for doing this AMA. I’m an aspiring comedian looking for some advice to make it big in the industry. You are a big source of inspiration for me so it would mean very much me if you replied. Also, is it true that you are an a**hole?
While some may have had unpleasant experiences with the comedian, some fans have stood up in his defence, suggesting he was just having a bad day. A comedian can’t be expected to be a barrel of laughs all the time, can they?
However, such encounters prove that one can never judge a book by its cover. It appears that while Corden will always be loved for Gavin & Stacey and singing in his car with celebs, that’s where the love for him seems to end.
