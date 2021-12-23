unilad
Advert

James Franco Admits Sleeping With Students From His Acting School

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2021 09:02
James Franco Admits Sleeping With Students From His Acting SchoolAlamy

James Franco has admitted to sleeping with students from his acting school almost four years after he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 127 Hours actor was accused in January 2018 by five women, including four of his former pupils, of sexually inappropriate behaviour, after which two of his accusers and former students went on to launch legal action.

Advert

The lawsuit accused Franco and his business partners at the Playhouse West Studio 4 school of engaging ‘in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour towards female students by sexualising their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects’.

James Franco (Alamy)Alamy

Franco had said the initial allegations made against him in 2018 were ‘not accurate’, but earlier this year it was reported he had agreed to pay $2.23m (£1.67m) to settle the lawsuit. This week, Franco admitted on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show that he ‘did sleep with students’ at the school which he co-founded in 2014.

The actor made reference to a ‘sex scenes’ masterclass class which had been cited in the lawsuit, where he was accused of having ‘intimidated [students] into performing gratuitous sex scenes’, and argued the class was about ‘contemporary romance’ rather than sex scenes, saying: ‘It was a provocative title.’

Advert

Per The Independent, he continued:

Look, I’ll admit, I did sleep with students. I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class, but over the course of my teaching I did sleep with students, and that was wrong.

But like I said, it’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a ‘master plan’ on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been.

James Franco (Alamy) Alamy

Franco claimed he was ‘not clear-headed’ during the period in which the encounters took place, and said that his thinking at the time was ‘if it’s consensual, okay’.

Advert

He said it ‘did not seem like the right time to say anything’ when the allegations against him first emerged, stressing there were ‘people that were upset’ with him and that he needed ‘to listen’.

Franco explained on the podcast that he has been in recovery from sex addiction since 2016, and had ‘been doing a lot of work’ after the allegations against him came out.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’
News

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination
News

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’
Life

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’

Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson
Celebrity

Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Student, Teacher

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    James Franco says he was ‘blind to power dynamics’ and admits having sex with his acting students

 