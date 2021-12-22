James Franco Opens Up About Seth Rogen Ending Their Working Relationship After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

SiriusXM/Alamy

James Franco has discussed Seth Rogen’s decision not to work with him after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Sspeaking at length for the first time since the sexual misconduct allegations were made, Franco discussed the allegations he is facing and his public falling-out with Rogen on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast.

Per TMZ, Franco said although it was ‘hurtful’ to hear Rogen say they weren’t working together any longer, he still loves Rogen. He then explained that Rogen’s decision was a motivation behind talking about the allegations made against him.

Earlier this year, Rogen gave an interview to The Sunday Times during which he said he had no plans to work with Franco again, despite having said in 2018 that he would keep making movies with him.

The pair’s last movie together was 2017’s The Disaster Artist.

The first allegation against Franco was made in 2014, when a 17-year-old girl posted screenshots of alleged messages between herself and the then-35-year-old actor, in which he tried to meet her in a hotel room.

Franco admitted to having sent the messages, though his actions were legal as the age of consent in New York is 17.

Further allegations that Franco engaged in ‘sexually charged behaviour towards female students’ came in 2018 from five women who had attended his acting school. A lawsuit filed against the actor in 2019, although the BBC reports it was settled after he paid $2.2 million in February.

