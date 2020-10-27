Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To His Sister After She Dies Aged 36

I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the Blame It video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming the ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…

Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me.