Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To His Sister After She Dies Aged 36
Actor Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his ‘beautiful, loving’ sister, DeOndra Dixon, after she passed away aged 36.
The news of DeOndra’s passing was first shared by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, which confirmed that she passed away on October 19.
The 36-year-old, who was a global ambassador for the organisation, was described as a ‘beacon of hope and a bright light in this sometimes dark world’.
DeOndra appeared to have a close relationship with her brother, evident in the series of pictures Foxx posted of the two of them together. The actor said his heart was ‘shattered into a million pieces’ over her ‘transition’.
In his touching tribute, Foxx continued:
I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…
Foxx reminisced about parties where DeOndra ‘got on the dance floor and [stole] the show’, so much so that she even gave her ‘boyfriend’ Chris Brown ‘a run for his money’.
He wrote that she is ‘in heaven now dancing with her wings on’, and while he is in ‘unbelievable’ pain he will always look back fondly on the time spent with his sister.
Referring to DeOndra’s appearance on Foxx’s 2009 music video for Blame It, he continued:
I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the Blame It video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming the ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…
Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me.
Foxx asked his followers to keep his family in their prayers, and noted that while they are ‘shattered’ they will put the ‘pieces back together’ with DeOndra’s love.
DeOndra was the inspiration behind the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, and became its first recipient following its introduction.
The organisation commended DeOndra’s family for giving her ‘the gifts of complete acceptance, confidence, and knowledge’, and it plans to honour and celebrate the former ambassador at its upcoming ‘Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show’; an event which DeOndra is said to have loved taking part in every year.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
