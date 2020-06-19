Jamie Foxx Shares 'Iron Mike' Workout As He Gets Jacked For Mike Tyson Biopic markbirnbaum/Instagram/PA

It must be pretty tricky to step into the shoes of any well-known individual for a biopic. However, this is perhaps especially true when the subject in question is one of the most formidable heavyweight boxing champions of all time.

We all know that Jamie Foxx can do a pretty good impression of Mike Tyson, and ahead of the upcoming biopic about the controversial boxer, he has even taken steps to resemble his powerful physique.

During an episode of Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum on Instagram, 52-year-old Foxx revealed he has been undergoing a dramatic body transformation for the role, which will see him play Tyson at various stages in his life.

You can watch part of the conversation for yourself below:

Speaking with Birnbaum, Foxx revealed he is following an intense daily workout routine of 60 pull ups, 60 dips and 100 push ups, stating, ‘It’s changing the body. Top half.’

He added:

I ain’t got no legs, I ain’t got no calf muscles so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that.

According to Foxx, he’ll be weighing in at 216 pounds once shooting begins, when he will shoot the scenes as Tyson on his youth. However, when it comes to playing the older Tyson, he’ll ‘balloon to 225, 230 which will look like 250 on screen’.

As a picture of his newly bulked-up muscles testifies, it’s clear Foxx is taking this role pretty seriously.

Jamie Foxx PA Images

Of course, this is not the first time Foxx has turned his hand to a biopic, having rose to fame following his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004 biopic Ray.

The critically acclaimed biographical drama earned Foxx a string of prestigious awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Foxx is famed for his incredibly accurate impersonations – a plus for any biopic actor – with his impressions ranging from Kermit the Frog to Ronald Reagan to Sammy Davis Jr.

You can check out some of his uncanny impressions in the following clip:

Fox announced back in 2014 that he would be starring in a movie that focused on the life and career of Tyson. However, the project has now – finally – started to get off the ground having overcome various film development hurdles.

Although we still don’t know too much about what this biopic will look like, Foxx has spoken about wanting to show the various ‘layers’ of Tyson:

We want to show everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or bad place and I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story. I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey and the way we’ll place it.

Further details about this project have yet to be announced. Director Martin Scorsese has previously been rumoured to be involved, but this has not been confirmed.