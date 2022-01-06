Jamie Lynn Spears Forced To Scrap New Book Title After Backlash From Britney Fans

Alamy

Jamie Lynn Spears has changed the title of her memoir after a backlash from Britney fans.

Jamie Lynn, Britney’s younger sister, is due to release a new memoir later this month, which she promised would be about her life and experiences, from starting out as a child actress to starting her own family and being a single mother.

Some readers will be hoping for an inside look at her relationship with her sister, particularly following the end of Britney’s controversial conservatorship, during which she spent 13 years unable to make her own personal and financial decisions.

The book had originally been called I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, a reference to lyrics from her sister’s hit song Hit Me Baby One More Time.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the title was changed to Things I Should Have Said following a backlash from some of her sister’s fans.

Britney herself wrote an expletive-filled Instagram post a few days after the change in title was announced criticising her sister which read, ‘I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!

‘My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.’

Britney has publicly criticised family members for not supporting her during her conservatorship and helping her stand up to their father, Jamie Spears, when he had control over aspects of her life.

Fans have been critical of Jamie Lynn on social media, with the singer having amassed a large movement during her conservatorship calling to #FreeBritney.

According to BuzzFeedNews, Jamie Lynn has received abusive messages from people who believe she should have done more to help her sister, with some of the abuse directed towards her children.

Things I Should Have Said by Jamie Lynn Spears releases on January 18.