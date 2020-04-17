Jamie Redknapp's Son Makes 'Rare Appearance' And People Think He's 'The Spit Of His Dad' Louise Redknapp/Instagram/PA Images

Louise Redknapp has shared a rare picture of her 15-year-old son who she shares with ex-husband Jamie, and people think he’s the ‘spit of his dad’.

Louise and Jamie, who had been married since 1998 until their separation two years ago, are parents to Charley and 11-year-old Beau.

The Stretch singer recently took to Instagram to share a long-awaited mother-son snap – although, a lot of people can’t stop pointing out how much he looks like his footballing father.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp PA Images

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Charley (looking to be sporting an isolation haircut) captioned: ‘He finally got out of bed and made a rare appearance on insta.’

The post has attracted thousands of likes and plenty of comments from fans sending well-wishes. However, it appears people have noticed how much he looks like his Jamie, with one user writing: ‘Oh my. Daddy’s double.’

Another user commented: ‘Looks like his dad,’ while a further person added: ‘Looks the spit of Jamie!’ Others have pointed out Charley’s similarities to both his parents, with one user writing: ‘He’s got Louise’s eyes and Jamie’s nose and mouth. Such a beautiful family.’

Others have described him as Louise’s ‘double’, with another follower writing: ‘Omg always thought your boys resembled their dad but Charley is a picture of you here.’

In an odd turn in the comments, some people appear to think Charley – her teenage son – looks like he could be her boyfriend. ‘Is this your son?? He looks like he could be your partner… you look so young!’

The Naked singer is one of millions to join TikTok in isolation, regularly uploading videos to Instagram of her dancing over the past two weeks – they often attract hundreds of thousands of views.

Not much has been said regarding her split from the former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur player. Back in 2017, while appearing on ITV’s This Morning, she said: ‘Of course we all go through hard times, and my priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and keeping as much private as possible and loving them and putting them first.’

Later, she went on to discuss their separation with Stella magazine, saying: ‘I didn’t want to continue running around after everyone else, and occasionally promoting a yogurt or doing a little TV presenting job. I wanted to sing, I wanted to perform. I wanted to go back to work on a stage in front of an audience.’

Following their eventual divorce in 2018, the judge ordered that their filings be kept secret, therefore the true nature of why their relationship ended isn’t entirely known.