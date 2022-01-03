Janet Jackson Made To Feel ‘Guilty By Association’ Following Michael Jackson Allegations

Alamy

Janet Jackson has opened up about how press headlines made her look ‘guilty by association’ following the allegations of child abuse against her brother, Michael Jackson.

In an upcoming documentary titled Janet, the singer is set to discuss her ties and relationship to her brother, Michael, who died as a result of an overdose at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009.

Following the Thriller singer’s death, a two-part documentary called Leaving Neverland was created, during which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused Michael of sexually abusing them when they were children.

While the Jackson family has stood by Michael and defended him against such allegations, the trailer for Janet’s documentary shows how it is set to reveal the impact such accusations had on the family, and also Janet’s personal life and own singing career.

In a teaser for the documentary shared on September 6, 2021, Janet explains that it is her story ‘told by [her], and not through someone else’s eyes’.

In the extended version of the teaser, she also revealed how her father was ‘very strict’ and was ‘in charge of [her] life and career’.

Upon being questioned about Michael, she stated:

There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.

When asked about how the allegations made against her late brother affected her career, Janet replied, ‘Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?’

The documentary also looks set to cover the notorious performance by Janet and Justin Timberlake, which saw the Mirrors singer expose Janet’s breast on stage at the Super Bowl, Metro reports.

The extended trailer shows the headlines that followed the performance, such as ‘Jackson banned from Grammys after Super Bowl stunt’.

Janet concluded, ‘They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down’.

Janet is set to premiere on January 28, 2021.