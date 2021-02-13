Jared Leto Finally Responds To Rumours He Gifted Margot Robbie A Dead Rat

PA Images

After five years of speculation, Jared Leto has finally responded to rumours he gifted Margot Robbie a dead rat during the Suicide Squad shoot.

From what I’ve heard through interviews and podcasts, it’s not all that unusual for cast and crew members to give each other gifts during filming projects. It might be a photo album of memories or a little trinket to remember the experience, but generally I imagine the gift-giver would steer clear of dead rodents.

Most people would probably agree with me, but for some reason, back in 2016, rumours began to spread that this was the exact gift Leto gave to his co-star Robbie.

Hear the actor discuss the situation below:

It all began when Leto portrayed the Joker in David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad, and Adam Beach, who played Slipknot in the film, told E! News that Leto got so into his character that he started giving out some peculiar gifts. For Robbie, that came in the form of a ‘nice love letter with a black box with a rat in it – a live rat’.

Like a celebrity-fuelled game of Chinese whispers, the story eventually got twisted so that many fans believed Leto actually handed over a dead rat.

Leto discussed the bizarre rumour during an interview with GQ released this week, where he broke down some of the most famous roles from his career and described his time as the Joker as an ‘incredible opportunity’.

Warner Bros.

He commented, ‘I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s not true.’

Though the rat in question was most certainly alive, Robbie admitted in 2016 that she still thought the gift was ‘disgusting’ at first.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she explained that she then had a change of heart about the little rodent, saying:

But then after that…I was like, I’m not going to kill him. So I ended up keeping him as a pet. I ended up getting him like a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock, and a leash because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around… But then our landlord at the place I was staying found out.

Warner Bros

Leto went on to tell GQ that he did actually manage to come up with a less bizarre gift for Robbie, saying, ‘I actually gave her – I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.’

So there you have it – Leto doesn’t go around handing out dead rats. Just the regular old living ones.