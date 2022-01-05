Jason Derulo Filmed Fighting Two Men After One Of Them Called Him Usher

christian_labare8/Instagram/Alamy

Jason Derulo was caught on camera fighting two men in Las Vegas after one of them reportedly called him Usher.

On Tuesday morning, January 4, police were called to the ARIA hotel in Las Vegas after the Watcha Say singer ended up in an altercation with two other men.

Part of the incident was recorded by a passer-by, which showed Derulo being escorted from the premises in handcuffs by law enforcement.

One of the men reportedly swore at the singer, and also called him Usher while he was passing Derulo on the escalator, TMZ reports.

He allegedly said:

Hey, Usher! F*ck you b*tch!

It’s unclear whether the man was trying to belittle Usher in the belief that it was actually the OMG singer, or if he was trying to rile Derulo by pretending to mistake him for Usher.

According to TMZ, Derulo then punched the man who yelled at him, and even slapped the other man, before a brawl occurred between the trio and security.

The two men are reportedly not seeking to press charges at this moment in time. They did not require hospital for any injuries sustained during the conflict, despite reports of blood being drawn.

However, the assault could amount to a possible lawsuit, as the men have 12 months from when the incident occurred to decide to take such action.

ARIA allegedly served Derulo with a notice for trespassing.