Jason Derulo Knocks Will Smith’s Teeth Out With Golf Club On TikTok

‘Hold on, don’t swing yet,’ Will Smith said – seconds later, Jason Derulo knocked his teeth out with a golf club.

The Savage Love singer is a dab hand at TikTok shockers, earlier surprising his 31.2 million followers when he ‘chipped his teeth’ while trying to eat corn on the cob with a power drill.

However, this time he roped in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to practice his golf swing. It’s safe to say, it dropped Smith’s jaw.

Check out the video of Derulo’s teeth-shattering golf swing below:

The video opens with Smith, 51, and Derulo, 30, standing in a home floor-to-ceiling virtual golf green. When the Men in Black star starts filming, he explains to Derulo that he’ll be able to watch it back and learn how to perfect his swing.

As the singer stands poised, knees bent, ready to go, Smith steps in to tell him not to swing yet. Alas, Derulo throws the club behind him, knocking Smith in the face. The actor crawls towards the camera and reveals his ‘missing teeth’, with Derulo saying: ‘Put some ice on that… I got a thing.’

Will Smith Jason Derulo Jason Derulo/Instagram

As Derulo walks off-camera, Smith says it’s his turn, before grabbing a club and going to whack the singer in the face – at which point the video cuts off.

Smith posted the video to his Instagram, where it’s already racked up more than 5.7 million views. Below the clip, Derulo commented: ‘I know a good dentist.. text me back.’ In a later Instagram post of the pair, Smith wrote: ‘I gotta stop inviting [Derulo] over.’

Hundreds have commented on the posts, writing how they felt the hit ‘through the screen’ and ‘flinched so hard’ while watching. One user wrote: ‘I always knew Jason and Will were in an entanglement.’

I mean, the obvious reality is that it’s fake, just like Derulo’s corn drill TikTok. However, it’s still impressive, as one user wrote: ‘Bruh this looks so f*cking real bro the power of editing could really fool you.’

Will Smith Jason Derulo 2 Jason Derulo/Instagram

Derulo is a prominent creator on TikTok – while US President Donald Trump has made plans to ban the platform across the nation, the singer doesn’t think the executive order will come to fruition.

He told Page Six: ‘I don’t believe that will be the case, honestly, but that would be a sad day for a lot of people, including myself. I just have a lot of fun on the app, so it would be pretty sad, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.’

The real question is… whose teeth will Derulo knock out next?