Jason Derulo Says He’s Got An ‘Anaconda’ In His Pants

Jason Derulo/Instagram/PA

Jason Derulo has raised eyebrows with an uncomfortable overshare, revealing an ‘anaconda’ hiding in his pants.

Of course, we’re not talking literally here. Derulo is making reference to his manhood, which is quite literally on show through his tight black boxers on his latest Instagram post.

Don’t worry, you needn’t make the trip to your Instagram app, because we’ve got the snap in question right here:

Yup, the In My Head singer got lots of people talking with his raunchy snap, and as you can imagine, the cringey thirsty comments were coming in thick and fast.

‘All those inches, your new name is Jason DeRULER,’ one commented, while others questioned what he was ‘hiding in there’.

The cheeky 30-year-old simply replied ‘anaconda’, which quite frankly is more than I needed to read over my morning porridge, but y’know, he’s clearly giving thirsty Instagram what it wants.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the Cats movie, which stars Derulo, has recently faced criticism for being ‘creepy’.

You can watch the trailer here:

Derulo appears alongside a star-studded cast including; Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.

After the release of the trailer, one person tweeted:

The new trailer for #CatsMovie isn’t so bad if you close your eyes.

However, another hopeful fan tweeted:

You know what? I don’t care that the CGI is kinda creepy or that it probably can’t live up to the original show or any other complaint everyone’s been making. It looks fun and I’m excited!!!!!! #CatsMovie

Just watched the #Cats trailer. I have so many thoughts and feelings. Top four are: 1. WHY IS JAMES CORDEN STILL BEING CAST IN FILMS HE CAN'T ACT OR SING

2. Judi Dench is utterly terrifying as a cat

3. The whole thing looks creepy af

4. I may never sleep again 😱😱😱 — Anna (@AnnaSels) July 21, 2019

Others simply said:

That Cats trailer is f*cking terrifying.

Considering Cats is traditionally considered to be children-friendly, I’m not entirely sure whether one of the main characters should be parading their anaconda around Instagram, but hey ho. Each to their own.

Cats is set to land in cinemas on December 20, so you can make up your mind up for yourself.

Universal Pictures

The film adaptation was first teased by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created and composed the musical stage production, in 2013. In February 2016 it was reported Tom Hooper was in negotiations to direct the film and later that year it was confirmed.

Let’s just hope Derulo’s anaconda doesn’t make an appearance.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]