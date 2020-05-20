Jason Derulo’s New TikTok Fans Are Just Learning His Real Last Name

jasonderulo/TikTok

Jason Derulo’s new TikTok fans are only just learning his real name, leaving them – and us – completely shocked.

First rising to fame in 2009 with his song Whatcha Say, Jason Derulo has started moonlighting as a TikTok-er, gaining more than 20 million followers on the popular app.

The 30-year-old has done an array of videos so far, ranging from amusing to weird. Tricking followers into thinking he’d lost his front teeth while eating corn-on-the-cob off a drill, for example, or doing fitness challenges with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, or dancing with his friends and doing the ‘patience challenge’ with his dog Ice.

Check out Derulo losing his teeth, among other videos of his, here:

Derulo is obviously using his time productively, and is posting several videos a day. It seems fellow TikTok-ers are here for it, though.

In light on his newfound popularity on the app, some of his new (and old) fans are now coming to learn his real name.

Those in the music industry are forever having stage names completely different to their real ones – from Curtis Jackson as 50 Cent to Stefani Germanotta as Lady Gaga – but Derulo’s was much less imaginative.

Drum roll please… Jason Derulo’s real name is Jason Desrouleaux.

Despite the lack of imagination behind the singers stage name, people are still super surprised, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person wrote, ‘Ever since I found out his real name is Jason Desrouleaux I can’t take him seriously’, while someone else said, ‘I was today years old when I found out Jason Derulo’s last name is spelled Desrouleaux’.

Using the singer’s real name, another person tweeted, ‘I wish y’all would be honest and say y’all like Jason desrouleaux’s tik toks lol. It’s ok’. Love or hate him, the videos he’s making are pretty entertaining.

Others have been left divided over his real name, with some continuing to joke about it while others ‘stan’ it. It’s almost like team Jacob vs team Edward all over again, but Jason Derulo vs Jason Desrouleaux.

It seems the singer must have changed his name for us to be able to pronounce it correctly, and it probably saved the 30-year-old a lot of hassle over the years. Though, according to the trusty Wikipedia, his stage name was originally styled as Jason Derülo. Don’t know about you but I reckon he should’ve kept that rock’n’roll umlaut.

Derulo, Derülo or Desrouleaux, I don’t think he’ll be disappearing off TikTok anytime soon.