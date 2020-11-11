unilad
Jason Momoa Says He Was Forced Into Debt After Game Of Thrones Killed Him Off

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 Nov 2020 14:09
Aquaman star Jason Momoa has revealed he was left struggling financially after being dropped from Game of Thrones.

Momoa starred as Khal Drogo in the first season of the hit show alongside the likes of Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke. But while his castmates went on to be household names from the show, his character was killed off in 2011 after 10 episodes.

It wasn’t personal, however – the series is based off George R.R Martin’s books, which also kill off Drogo.

DrogoDrogoHBO

Despite this, Momoa’s departure from the show left him in debt and struggling to provide for his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their children, Lola and Naoka-Wolf, who were only three and four years old at the time.

He then spent ‘several years’ struggling to pay bills, and explained than he and his family were left ‘starving’.

The 41-year-old explained in a recent interview with InStyle

I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.

Momoa experienced an acting dry patch for several years before being cast as Aquaman in DC’s Justice League next to the likes of Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck. He returned to the role for the 2018 Aquaman film, and will be doing so again for Aquaman 2, which is set to be released in 2022.

Similar to that of his character Aquaman, Momoa described himself as being from ‘two opposite worlds’, and was the only mixed race child at his school.

He told InStyle, ‘I’m definitely a product of two very opposite worlds. I got beat up a lot [in school]. Just for being slightly different — it was gnarly. I mean, I wore Birkenstocks in middle school, and it was like, ‘You are a freak!’’

While Momoa has faced both personal and career battles in his lifetime, the actor is arguably now in the prime of his career and is reportedly completely booked up until 2024.

In addition to Aquaman 2, he has been filming the second season of Apple TV show See, as well as sci-fi adventure movie Dune, whom he is starring in alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet, to name a few.

Speaking about the first time he saw the trailer for Dune, he said:

It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out.

If you needed another reason to love Jason Momoa, his InStyle interview is it.

