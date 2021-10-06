Jason Momoa Says He’s ‘Absolutely Terrified’ Of His Wife

Alamy

Known for his tough action hero image, it would seem that Jason Momoa’s home life is a far cry from life as a fearsome Dothraki warrior.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, Momoa, 42, opened up about the dynamics of his relationship with fellow actor Lisa Bonet.

Advert 10

The Aquaman star has been married to Bonet, 53, since 2017 after 12 years together. The couple shares two children, daughter Lola and son, Nakoa-Wolf.

Alamy

Opening up about the differences between his onscreen persona and true self, Momoa joked:

I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife.

Advert 10

Speaking with James Corden during a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show, Momoa revealed he had been smitten with Bonet since he was a kid, after watching her in the role of free-spirited Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show.

The star recalled, ‘Ever since I was like, eight years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one’. I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you’.

‘[…] I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always’, he added.

Check out the sweet reveal below:

Advert 10

The famous pair finally met face-to-face in a New York jazz club in 2005, and have been together ever since. And despite Momoa’s jests about his wife’s scary side, it would appear that they are very happy together.

Bonet, who was previously married to singer Lenny Kravitz, has also spoken out about her love for her husband, describing him as an ‘alpha male who stands for love and family’ during a 2018 interview with Porter magazine:

Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age – he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.

Advert 10

During his interview with Men’s Health, Momoa praised his wife as being ‘very sophisticated and smart’, admitting that he and the kids are ‘kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better’.