Jason Momoa Surprises Aquaman Superfan With Brain Cancer With Video Call
A seven-year-old Aquaman superfan was over the moon when he got to speak to his favourite hero in real life, thanks to a video call from Jason Momoa.
Danny Sheehan, who has a rare form of brain cancer, went viral last week after footage of him receiving an Aquaman figurine was shared online.
The video caught the attention of Momoa, after which he was determined to ‘get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him’.
Check out their conversation below:
The original video of Danny showed him unwrapping the toy and exclaiming with joy as he realised it was his ‘favourite one’. Making his excitement clear, the seven-year-old then shouted, ‘Aquaman!’
Momoa explained on Instagram that ‘community, friends and family’ online had reached out to make him aware of ‘this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer’.
See Danny unwrapping his Aquaman figurine below:
The actor then arranged a call with the young boy, who told the actor he was ‘so excited’ to see him in person. Danny told Momoa he was ‘doing good’ and asked to show him his Aquaman figurine. The pair discussed Danny’s love for dolphins, with Momoa saying they should try and arrange for the young boy to swim with dolphins at some point.
Momoa reached out to Warner Bros. on social media to encourage the studio to send Danny an Aquaman trident of his own, and he included more information about Danny’s story through a link to the family’s GoFundMe on his Instagram page.
It explains that Danny was diagnosed when he was four years old, when doctors found an ‘abnormal mass’ on his brain. The young boy underwent surgery for hydrocephalus, or swelling of the brain, which had been caused by his Pineoblastoma, an aggressive and cancerous brain tumor.
Since his diagnosis, Danny has been battling the disease with great support from his parents and community.
A Facebook page dedicated to Danny, called 4TheLoveofDanny, thanked Momoa for reaching out, describing their reaction as ‘Gratitude. Awe. Disbelief. Amazement. Shock. Holy Cow-ness! And back to unbelievable gratitude.’
The page added:
Thank you to #prideofgypsies #jasonmomoa for your beyond kind heart.
Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever – he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!!
And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love.
Footage of Momoa’s conversation with Danny has been liked by hundreds of thousands of people, with viewers describing the scene as ‘amazing’.
CreditsJason Momoa/Instagram and 2 others
