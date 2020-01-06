Jason Momoa Wore A Tank Top To The Golden Globes

PA

Rocking up to the Golden Globes in an emerald coloured velvet suit, Jason Momoa looked as dapper as they come.

But once he’d sat down and shrugged his jacket off, it quickly emerged the 40-year-old Aquaman star was going for a far more chilled out vibe. And fair play to him.

Eschewing the traditional formalities of the occasion, Momoa had opted to leave his shirt on the ironing pile, instead going for a way comfier tank top.

PA

As reported by People, Momoa’s deceptively sensible suit consisted of a Tom Ford jacket and black Valentino pants.

Accessorised with a watch and broach by Cartier, the former Game of Thrones actor looked to be the picture of style and sophistication as he posed on the red carpet with his wife, High Fidelity actor Lisa Bonet.

Bonet, 52, also looked striking in a light green, Fendi Couture dress with pretty floral detailing at the front. The pair looked straight out of the pages of Harper’s Bazaar, however the true fashion moment came when the pair had been seated at their table.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when – amidst the sea of stiff tuxedos – they clocked Momoa kicking back in a tank top, with his fancy jacket placed around Bonet’s shoulders. And absolutely why not?

Did y’all just see Jason Momoa in a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3shqHui4w — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) January 6, 2020

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I'M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQvdlnLyH8 — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

While Momoa is no doubt continuing to enjoy the star-studded celebrations, his fans have been whipped into a frenzy over his daring, arm-baring antics.

Many have been left stunned in admiration at Momoa’s boldly relaxed approach to an event many of his celebrity counterparts would fret over for months.

One person tweeted:

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa.

Another enthused:

#JasonMomoa rocking a tank top when every other dude is in a tux or suit is a real power move #GoldenGlobes

#JasonMomoa at the #GoldenGlobes in a tank top is such a mood and I’m so here for it. pic.twitter.com/91zg2tQft1 — Shannon Lee (@lees0919) January 6, 2020

#JasonMomoa is just pure mood 😂😂😂😂only he could turn up in tank top I'm shook pic.twitter.com/31T0jzBbv8 — M O L L I E (@Larry_Harry_) January 6, 2020

#JasonMomoa rocking a tank top when every other dude is in a tux or suit is a real power move #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1MSJdi4Jsq — Gregg (@CISNGregg) January 6, 2020

when you have the #GoldenGlobes at 9 pm but gym at 10 pic.twitter.com/njm7VyeEGr — Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) January 6, 2020

With 2020 having barely begun, many fans have confidently suggested Momoa has set the tone for the entire year, and it’s become all too clear we have witnessed the first real mood of the new twenties.

Whether or not Momoa’s vibe will catch on remains to be seen, but this would certainly be a far more practical solution once summer wedding season rolls around.

Having never lifted a weight in my life, I’ll be giving this trend a firm miss. However, all power to Momoa for making one of the most glittering nights of the year feel like a groovy beach party.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]