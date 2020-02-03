Jason Momoa's Super Bowl Ad Freaked Absolutely Everyone Out Rocket Mortgages

A weird Super Bowl ad starring Jason Momoa has left people feeling, well, weird… after it saw the star quite literally tearing his muscles off.

Everyone knows the Super Bowl brings its fair share of unusual adverts, during a time where every man and his dog is watching, but this commercial featuring the Aquaman is really something.

The ad shows Momoa driving to his house, before going inside, where he can ‘kick back and be totally comfortable in [his] own skin’.

Check it out here:

As he gets comfortable, the actor continues talking to the camera, while shedding the impressive muscles he is famed for. Upon removing the largely built physique, Momoa is left with extremely slender arms and a very slim and flat stomach.

Later on in the clip, he even removes the long, thick hair from the top of his head, leaving a balding patch beneath.

At the very end of the advert, the 40-year-old is joined by his wife, Lisa Bonet, who rescues him from an ill-fated gym session.

The advert, which was for Rocket Mortgages, a popular lending company in the US, has been met with mixed reviews, but there’s no denying it’s an uncomfortable watch.

One viewer took to Twitter to plead with television companies to never ‘ever show it again’, writing ‘this Jason Momoa Rocket Mortgage commercial is really disturbing’.

A second person hailed Bonet as being ‘the only thing that saved that weird ass Jason Momoa commercial’, adding, ‘I’m honestly unsettled’.

‘This Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa just shook me to my core,’ a third wrote.

Obviously, the entire advert was in jest, and one would hope Momoa hasn’t been fooling us for all these years with his impressive physique and long, dark locks of hair. It’s actually the handiwork of some pretty impressive CGI, which has left me wondering: If they can get rid of all of Jason’s muscles, does that mean they can give me a six pack?

Fortunately, the bizarre ad had its fair share of supporters online, too, with one person tweeting:

Oh man, that Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa was great. I want more ads like that tonight.

Something tells me this particular commercial is going to linger for a while…