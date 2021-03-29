Jason Statham Fans Demand Justice After Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man

PA Images

Prince William has been named as the World’s Sexiest Bald Man and a lot of people seem to think otherwise…

When thinking of attractive bald men, arguably the likes of Stanley Tucci, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are likely to come to mind. However, a recent study has revealed differently…

According to research, the 38-year-old member of the royal family and second in line to the throne was described as ‘sexy’ nearly 18 million times in pages found via Google Trends.

Mike Tyson reportedly came in second while Hobbs & Shaw actor Statham came in third, The Sun reports.

The news of the prince’s so-called sexiness has come as a surprise to a lot of people who have taken to social media to express their thoughts, and Statham fans are not happy.

One person wrote, ‘Prince William named world’s most sexiest bald man. Even if Jason Statham went into the face/off machine … he would still be sexier’, as someone else joked that Prince William had only been named as the world’s sexiest by those who hadn’t heard of Jason Statham.

Another person tweeted, ‘How has Prince William been crowned ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ ?????? Like, did they even see Jason Statham ???’.

Meanwhile, other popular bald men on social media were The Devil Wears Prada’s Stanley Tucci and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson; someone who has since responded to the news in the most perfect way.

He wrote while quote tweeting an article on the topic, ‘How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!’

A* response, Mr Johnson.