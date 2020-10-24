Jay-Z Announces New Marijuana Brand Called Monogram

PA/Monogram

It’s not unheard of for celebrities to pursue new ventures, with Jay-Z becoming one of the most recent to do so.

The 99 Problems rapper has officially created his own marijuana brand named Monogram which hopes to ‘redefine what cannabis means to consumers today’.

The line of weed is to be a ‘careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices, and uncompromising quality’, with its website promising a ‘superior smoke’.

Writing about the growth and production process of Monogram cannabis, the website states:

From soil to seed, the expert growers at Monogram leverage a lifetime of cultivation experience to ensure our flower is treated with the respect it deserves through every stage of the grow process. Precise control and constant monitoring allow our flower to reach its full potential as a superior smoke.

It continues to explain that the ‘Monogram flower’ is grown in small batches which allows each plant to ‘receive personalized attention from [their] expert growers’.

Finishing the process, the cannabis is then ‘assembled’ by a ‘board of cannabis experts’ who apparently grade and select every flower by hand.

Other than the information given on Monogram’s website, not much else is known about the new brand. While it has its own social media pages, only pictures will small captions have been teased on the platforms.

The line will be released by cannabis store Caliva, but when the products will become available is currently unknown.