Jay-Z Responds To Critics After He Sat Down During The National Anthem At Super Bowl
Rapper Jay-Z stayed seated during the national anthem at Sunday’s Superbowl LIV, and he’s since spoken out addressing questions that it was a ‘silent protest’.
Following his decision to not stand up, people questioned the 50-year-old’s motives but he’s since spoken out explaining why.
The rappers’ reasoning was because he was intensely watching the show that his record company, Roc Nation, was a part of organising.
Speaking at a Q&A at Colombia University, New York, the star was asked if he was trying to send a message by not standing to which he answered that he ‘actually wasn’t’.
According to Fox News, Jay-Z went on to say:
We get there and we immediately jump into artist mode, so now I’m just really looking at the show. Did the mics start? Was it too low to start?
The whole time, we’re sitting there, we’re talking about the performance and right after that, Demi comes out and we’re talking about how beautiful she looked and how she sounds and what she’s going through in her life for her to be on the stage, we’re so proud of her.
The rapper, who attended the event with his wife, Beyoncé, 38, and daughter Blue Ivy, eight, said he ‘really wanted to feel the music’.
He also went on to say that by having Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Colombian and Puerto Rican singers, was a protest in itself.
Jay-Z added:
It just happened. I didn’t have to make a silent protest. If you look at the stage, the artists that we chose, Colombian [Shakira], Puerto Rican [JLo] … we were making the biggest loudest protest of all.
Prior to his explanation, the celebrity pair received backlash online for these decision to stay seated.
One person tweeted:
I am so ashamed of #Beyoncé and Jay Z! They are so fortunate to live in this great country. They need to live somewhere else if they can’t bother to stand for the National Athem [sic]. #SuperBowl
Someone else tweeted:
Jay Z and Beyoncé sat during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Seems to me, the people who benefit the most from this country also have the most hate for it…
Beyoncé has received criticism for the same reason recently when the singer chose to stay seated as Joaquin Phoenix went up to receive his Golden Globe award and received a standing ovation – from everyone but her.
While Beyoncé didn’t explain why she stayed seated, many on social media dubbed it ‘rude’.
Topics: Celebrity, Beyonce, Demi Lovato, Jay-Z, national anthem, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV