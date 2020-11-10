Jeff Bezos Could Earn An Average Man's Lifetime Salary In 5.56 Seconds PA Images

To say it’s been a rubbish year is somewhat of an understatement, especially when it comes to stock markets and economic stability, so to learn that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos can amass a man’s lifetime salary in seconds really takes the biscuit.

With people all over the globe facing uncertainty – either permanently losing jobs or being placed on furlough – others have been getting significantly richer.

Advert 10

Take Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The 56-year-old billionaire, who is the wealthiest person on the planet, became the first person to amass a personal fortune of $200 billion.

Prior to lockdown earlier this year, he and a small number of other multi-billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Gates, were already filthy rich. However, over the course of the global pandemic their collective wealth has grown considerably. In one day alone, Bezos’s fortune increase by £9.9 billion – yes, you read that correctly: almost £10 billion in a single day.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott PA Images

To put his most successful day ever into context, £9.9 billion means he was on £415,930,789.00 an hour. That’s £6,932,179.00 a minute. And an insane £115,536.00 per second.

Advert 10

Thanks to WatchPilot, which has worked out a number of interesting yet ultimately infuriating stats about how stupidly loaded Bezos is, we can see how quickly he can afford things.

Having crunched the numbers, it estimates that the billionaire earns the equivalent of a man’s entire lifetime salary (£643,000) in 5.56 seconds. And thanks to the gender pay gap that still exists, would take just 3.2 seconds to earn a woman’s lifetime pay of £380,000. So he makes the same money we do in our whole lives during the time it takes him to perform a medium yawn.

What’s more, after some further calculations it illustrates how ridiculous his bank balance is, because it would take him one minute to pay for three million school meals, which is a particularly topical and heated issue in the UK right now.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos PA Images

Advert 10

In seven minutes and 15 seconds, he earns the annual salary of The Queen (£49,599,932.40).

It would take Bezos 54 minutes to afford to buy Leicester City Football Club, who are valued at the £371m mark.

Assuming you could get hold of one, he could buy 325 PlayStation 5s a second.

With coronavirus testing kits selling privately at £149 per person, he could supply to the whole of the country in under a day, taking 23 hours and 23 minutes to do so.

Advert 10

It’d take him 0.19 seconds to afford one of the most expensive Rolex watches (£22,000), which is barely enough time to blink.

In conclusion, it’s safe to say that Jeff Bezos has far too much money, while 99.9% of the rest of us scrape by. While some would argue he’s earned his fortune, which, admittedly he has, others would strongly suggest that billionaires should not exist in the first place.