Jeff Bezos Is Lizzo’s ‘Biggest Fan’

Jeff Bezos revealed that he is Lizzo’s biggest fan in a tweet that has resurfaced and been met with a mixed response.

As the world’s richest man, Bezos is often seen as synonymous with his business endeavours. However, in a tweet, he revealed a slightly more human and surprising taste in music. On the back of this, the businessman’s taste in music is shocking people more than a year later.

During the 2020 Super Bowl, it seems that the Amazon founder met Lizzo. The pop star released her platinum album Cuz I Love You in 2019, and has since gathered a huge following of fans who enjoy her message of body positivity. It seems that Bezos was one of those fans.

Bezos’s tweet read, ‘I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% @lizzo’s biggest fan.’ At the time, many people were calling on Bezos to pay his staff better and use his incredible riches to help the world.

One person responded:

Why don’t you take care of your SLAVES!? The workers at your slave camps only make $16 bucks an hour. Even Walmart pays their people $18.50 an hour! For start! We are risking our lives to serve you sir!

Another wrote, ‘I just took a DNA test, turns out you could give away 85 BILLION dollars and still have over 100 BILLION dollars which is *disgusting*.’ This sentiment was broadly echoed with some noting, ‘Stop. Pay your people and pay taxes to the society.’

The tweet has now resurfaced, and people still can’t get over the fact that Bezos is a fan of Lizzo. Many noted their disbelief at the photo and one person added, ‘This is so funny to me for some reason.’ Of course, others are now rediscovering the image and continuing to critique Amazon and Bezos himself.

It’s unclear who else Bezos enjoys listening to, but few artists would be so surprising that they are still shocking people a year later.

Featured Image Credit: Jeff Bezos/Twitter/PA