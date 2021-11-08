Jeff Bezos’ New Girlfriend Meets Leonardo DiCaprio And Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

2Cool2Blog/Twitter/Alamy

Awkward footage has emerged showing Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio and, honestly, it’s probably the first time in my life that I’ve felt a twinge of sympathy for a multi-billionaire.

The romance between Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sánchez first came to light in January 2019, shortly after the world learned that the Amazon founder was divorcing his wife, MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years of marriage.

In April 2019, Bezos, 57, and Scott finalised their divorce, with Sánchez finalising her own divorce from talent agent Patrick Whitesell in October of that same year.

Over two years on from their respective splits, and the couple were all smiles on the red carpet while attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

However, footage from inside the event shows Sánchez, 51, apparently getting a little dazzled by the sight of Hollywood legend DiCaprio, gazing at him in ways which have been described as ‘thirsty’ and ‘crazy awkward’.

Wearing an eye-catching glittering gown, Sánchez can be seen leaning in close to the Oscar winner, staring intently into his eyes with an ear-to-ear grin.

As one Twitter user put it:

Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio.

Another joked:

All Leonardo DiCaprio movies on Amazon, physical or digital, is no longer available.

Others have suggested that Bezos will soon be taking away DiCaprio’s Amazon Prime altogether, while a number have compared the scene to the famous pic of Melania Trump ‘ready to risk it all’ after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the 2019 G7 summit.

As one person wrote:

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her.

Of course, as many have suggested, we don’t really know what Sánchez was thinking at the time, and she could well just be a great admirer of DiCaprio’s professional work. Also, even in the happiest couples, who among us wouldn’t swoon a bit when faced with a celeb crush?

This highly meme-able moment comes after Sánchez and Bezos reportedly purchased an enormous estate together in Hawaii, believed to have set them back a whopping $78 million.

As first reported by Dirt, this estimated sales price, if accurate, would be record-breaking for the island of Maui, where the luxury 14 acre complex is located.