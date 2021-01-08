unilad
Advert

Jeffree Star Posts New Video ‘Addressing The Kanye Situation’

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Jan 2021 09:58
Jeffree Star Posts New Video 'Addressing The Kanye Situation'Jeffree Star Posts New Video 'Addressing The Kanye Situation'Jeffree Star/YouTube/PA Images

Jeffree Star has turned to YouTube to help clear up ‘the Kanye situation’ after rumours emerged that he had ‘hooked up’ with the rapper. 

The speculation began following reports that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce from Kanye West, with one TikTok user claiming ‘lot of people in the scene’ had long known that West was ‘hooking up with a very famous… male beauty guru’.

Advert

Before long, Star’s name was trending alongside West’s as social media users joined in the speculation.

The YouTuber has now voiced his own thoughts on the matter – check it out below:

Star addressed the situation towards the beginning of the lengthy video, recalling how he woke up to a headline reading: ‘Kanye West might be sleeping with Jeffree Star’. He questioned how the rumours had ‘got to this point’, suggesting that it may all be down to the fact that he and West both live in Wyoming.

Advert

Star went on to explain that he didn’t have anything to say about the matter, confirming: ‘I’m single, I’m not sleeping with anyone.’

Addressing the camera, he stated:

Let me just say this one time, for any news outlet: I like very tall men; me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny…

He added: ‘Anyway it’s time to go back to reality.’

Advert

Star went on to joke that that Kardashian’s ‘momager’ Kris Jenner might have been behind the rumours, presumably in an effort to get her family in the headlines, saying: ‘If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, happy new year sweetie girl.’

Making sure he got his point across, Star added: ‘Jeffree Star is single, and I’ve never slept with Kanye.’

Kanye West My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 10 year anniversaryKanye West My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 10 year anniversaryPA
Advert

After doing some more research on what might have fuelled the rumours, Star realised that he’d made reference to West in his 2009 song B*tch Please. While some social media users might have taken this as evidence that the pair were involved, the YouTuber clarified that the song was ‘very Eminem’ as he mentioned ‘like 50 celebrities’.

He also noted people were using an occasion he went to one of West’s concerts as evidence of their supposed affair, but he continued to dismiss the claims as he commented: ‘Y’all have too much time on your hands.’

There’s no doubt 2021 is off to a strange start, but at least this is one situation we can put behind us.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

US Capitol Police Officer Dies Of Injuries Sustained During Riots
News

US Capitol Police Officer Dies Of Injuries Sustained During Riots

Four Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol
News

Four Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol

Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds
News

Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds

Photos Of People Who Invaded US Capitol Suggest Ties To Far-Right Movements
News

Photos Of People Who Invaded US Capitol Suggest Ties To Far-Right Movements

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, divorce, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Credits

Jeffree Star/YouTube

  1. Jeffree Star/YouTube

    Addressing The Kanye Situation

 