Jeffree Star Posts New Video 'Addressing The Kanye Situation' Jeffree Star/YouTube/PA Images

Jeffree Star has turned to YouTube to help clear up ‘the Kanye situation’ after rumours emerged that he had ‘hooked up’ with the rapper.

The speculation began following reports that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce from Kanye West, with one TikTok user claiming ‘lot of people in the scene’ had long known that West was ‘hooking up with a very famous… male beauty guru’.

Before long, Star’s name was trending alongside West’s as social media users joined in the speculation.

The YouTuber has now voiced his own thoughts on the matter – check it out below:

Star addressed the situation towards the beginning of the lengthy video, recalling how he woke up to a headline reading: ‘Kanye West might be sleeping with Jeffree Star’. He questioned how the rumours had ‘got to this point’, suggesting that it may all be down to the fact that he and West both live in Wyoming.

Star went on to explain that he didn’t have anything to say about the matter, confirming: ‘I’m single, I’m not sleeping with anyone.’

Addressing the camera, he stated:

Let me just say this one time, for any news outlet: I like very tall men; me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny…

He added: ‘Anyway it’s time to go back to reality.’

Star went on to joke that that Kardashian’s ‘momager’ Kris Jenner might have been behind the rumours, presumably in an effort to get her family in the headlines, saying: ‘If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, happy new year sweetie girl.’

Making sure he got his point across, Star added: ‘Jeffree Star is single, and I’ve never slept with Kanye.’

Kanye West My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 10 year anniversary PA

After doing some more research on what might have fuelled the rumours, Star realised that he’d made reference to West in his 2009 song B*tch Please. While some social media users might have taken this as evidence that the pair were involved, the YouTuber clarified that the song was ‘very Eminem’ as he mentioned ‘like 50 celebrities’.

He also noted people were using an occasion he went to one of West’s concerts as evidence of their supposed affair, but he continued to dismiss the claims as he commented: ‘Y’all have too much time on your hands.’

There’s no doubt 2021 is off to a strange start, but at least this is one situation we can put behind us.