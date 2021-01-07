Jeffree Star Responds To Kanye West Affair Rumours jeffreestar/Twitter/PA Images

Jeffree Star has responded to the bizarre rumour that has started circulating about him on social media, and it’s a biggie.

Despite all the drama that was unfolding in the United States last night, Jeffree and Kanye West began trending on Twitter for the most unusual reason.

After a number of publications began reporting that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce with the rapper, a TikToker, who is known for licking a toilet seat as part of a viral challenge, claimed she wasn’t surprised about the news because Kanye had been ‘hooking up’ with a famous beauty guru.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

‘This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru. Male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,’ Ava Louise said in a now-viral video.

Despite the claim being completely unsubstantiated, it quickly made its way onto Twitter, and has been doing the rounds ever since.

However, people have been re-sharing old lyrics from his 2009 song B*tch Please, in which he sings, ‘and 3OH!3 warned me not to trust you hoes, sucked on Kanye West now I’m one of the bros.’

In response to the rumours, Keem Star, creator of Drama Alert, claims to have reached out to Jeffree, sharing a text conversation between the pair on Twitter.

‘Jeffree, what do I say about these current rumours with you and Kanye?’ he asked, to which Jeffree appears to have replied, ‘hahah, I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit some time!’

The comment is obviously in reference to the reports that Kim and Ye had already separated, with Ye living in his secluded ranch in Wyoming, rather than in his Calabasas home in LA, with Kim and their children.

Since then, Jeffree has added even more fuel to the fire, by sharing a photo of himself wearing a hot pink robe, alongside the caption, ‘I’m ready for Sunday Service,’ seemingly in reference to Ye’s weekly Christian choir gatherings.

He then tweeted out a gorgeous picture of a road in Wyoming on Twitter, along with the caption, ‘I love these beautiful Wyoming winter nights.’

Just to be clear, it’s almost certainly all done in jest, but who says you shouldn’t have a little fun when there are rumours circulating about you on the internet?

Unsurprisingly, Kanye hasn’t commented on the bizarre rumours, nor has Kim Kardashian.

