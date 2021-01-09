Jeffree Star Responds To Memes About Alleged Affair With Kanye West PA Images

Jeffree Star has responded to the rampant memes around his alleged affair with Kanye West.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce from Kanye, with whom she has four children and has been married to for seven years.

Advert 10

Soon after, rumours began stirring online over West ‘hooking up with a very famous beauty guru. Male beauty guru.’ Speculation soon led to Star’s name trending on social media, but despite an official denial on the matter, the memes keep on coming.

As the rumour gained serious momentum online, users began sharing old lyrics from Star’s 2009 song B*tch Please, in which he sings, ‘and 3OH!3 warned me not to trust you hoes, sucked on Kanye West now I’m one of the bros.’

One user posted an image of an alien with the caption: ‘Jeffree Star caught running out of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s mansion.’ He replied: ‘Wait….. Why does that kinda look like me??’

Advert 10

Another common meme regarding the ‘affair’ is a comparison of Star and West to Terry Crews and Marlon Wayans’ Tiffany from White Chicks, with many sharing stills from the film. Responding to one, Star wrote alongside laughing faces: ‘I just opened my eyes and it’s too early for this shit.’ To another, he wrote: ‘Ya’ll need to sit down!!!!’

Star clearly wasn’t too bothered by the rumour, seeming to enjoy stirring the pot when he posted a photo in a pink robe with the caption: ‘I’m ready for Sunday Service’, referencing West’s choir gatherings.

Advert 10

Keem Star, creator of Drama Alert, also shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Star, which read: ‘Jeffree, what do I say about these current rumours with you and Kanye?’ Star replied: ‘Hahah, I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit some time!’

In a later YouTube video, Star directly addressed the rumours in a bid to put them to bed, saying: ‘Jeffree Star is single, and I’ve never slept with Kanye.’

He explained: ‘I’m single, I’m not sleeping with anyone… let me just say this one time, for any news outlet: I like very tall men; me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny… anyway it’s time to go back to reality.’

Advert 10

Starr also joked that Kris Jenner may be responsible for the rumour kicking off in the first place, saying: ‘‘If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, happy new year sweetie girl.’