Jeffree Star Responds To Rumours He’s Now Dating Kanye West

I think the coincidence is crazy when you live in Hidden Hills, two miles away from him and then I’ve always loved Wyoming and I was obviously aware that they had been going there a lot.

I think the rumors are funny, they’re hilarious. I had no idea that a girl that was on TikTok made it up until recently, so that was a shocker.

I really did mean when, I say I really do like tall men. I think Kanye’s music is amazing, but he’s definitely not for me.