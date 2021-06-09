Jeffree Star Responds To Rumours He’s Now Dating Kanye West
Jeffree Star has responded to rumours he’s dating Kanye West after he and Kim Kardashian announced their divorce.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye in February after seven years of marriage, and while their split is said to be amicable and the result of diverging lifestyles, some social media users became convinced Jeffree Star might actually have something to do with it.
Rumours initially emerged in January, following the news that Kim and Kanye’s marriage could be nearing its end, with one TikTok user saying the divorce was ‘no surprise’ as Kanye had been ‘hooking up with a very famous beauty guru.’
Though sources close to the couple refuted any suggestion that a third party might be involved, it seems Star couldn’t help but add a bit of fuel to the fire when he tweeted, ‘I’m ready for Sunday Service,’ in reference to Kanye’s popular Sunday Service events.
With the split now officially underway, however, Star set the rumours straight during an interview with E! News, in which he assured there was nothing going on between himself and the rapper.
He commented:
I think the coincidence is crazy when you live in Hidden Hills, two miles away from him and then I’ve always loved Wyoming and I was obviously aware that they had been going there a lot.
I think the rumors are funny, they’re hilarious. I had no idea that a girl that was on TikTok made it up until recently, so that was a shocker.
I really did mean when, I say I really do like tall men. I think Kanye’s music is amazing, but he’s definitely not for me.
Star’s mention of Wyoming refers to an Instagram video he shared of himself in the state, where Kanye also lives. Though his explanation that he’s ‘always loved Wyoming’ indicates he was there for his own reasons, at the time the video only served to spark more theories about his suggested affair with Kanye.
One speculative tweet read: ‘they also both bought houses in wyoming so that they could be together in a secluded area, and kanye has been trying to get a divorce from kim since 2018 and apparently thats when the affair started with jeffree star.’
As much as social media users might have convinced themselves the relationship between Star and Kanye is real, the beauty mogul has made it clear there is ‘no dating’ at all for him at the moment, and that he’s ‘really focused on [himself]’ after experiencing a car accident earlier this year.
Star said he has some ‘big life moments’ that he’ll be ready to announce soon, but we can rest assured that a budding relationship with the rapper isn’t one of them.
Featured Image Credit: jeffreestar/Twitter/PA Images
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, divorce, Jeffree Star, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian