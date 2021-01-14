Jeffree Star Reveals The Number Of Rappers In His DMs Is 'Wild' JeffreeStar/Twitter/PA Images

Jeffree Star says the number of ‘rappers in his DMs is wild’ following on from the bizarre rumour he was having an affair with Kanye West.

‘I’m definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM’s is wilddddd b*tch. Time to make a hit song in bed [sic],’ he wrote on Twitter, alongside a laughing face emoji.

The beauty guru’s name began trending on Twitter last week, shortly after news broke that Kim Kardashian West was seeking a divorce from husband Kanye.

Not long after the Kimye news was announced, a controversial TikTok user released a video in which she said she wasn’t surprised about the alleged divorce because Kanye had been ‘hooking up’ with a famous male beauty guru.

Although the bizarre claim was completely unsubstantiated, it quickly made its way onto Twitter, and even Jeffree himself began responding the slurry of hilarious memes and joking about his time at Kanye’s Wyoming ranch.

However, it wasn’t long before Jeffree decided to stop playing and put the rumours to bed in a YouTube video, where he told fans he was very much single and ‘not sleeping with anyone’.

‘Let me just say this one time, for any news outlet: I like very tall men; me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny,’ he explained. ‘Anyway, it’s time to go back to reality.’

Jeffree went on to say he thought momager Kris Jenner – who is partial to a publicity stunt – might have been behind it all, saying, ‘If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, happy new year sweetie girl.’

In all seriousness, I don’t think anyone ever believed it, but it was a fun distraction from the world while it lasted.

