Jeffree Star Says He’s In ‘Excruciating Pain’ After Breaking His Back In Car Accident

Jeffree Star/Twitter/PA

Jeffee Star has announced he’s in hospital with a broken back following a serious crash in Wyoming on Friday, April 16.

The 35-year-old said the vehicle he was travelling in ‘flipped three times after hitting black ice’, but fortunately he is expected to make a full recovery.

Advert 10

‘This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine,’ the make-up mogul wrote on his Instagram story earlier today, April 17.

‘My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.’

Jeffree went on to explain he had been travelling in the car with his best friend, Daniel Lucas, who was sitting the passenger seat at the time of the collision.

Advert 10

‘My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us,’ Star added.

Jeffree Star/Instagram

‘We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.’

Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed that Jeffree and ‘another person’ had been driving on Hat Six Road when they ended up ‘losing control’ of the vehicle, before driving off the runway and rolling the car.

Advert 10

‘There was slush on the roadway up in that area,’ he told People, adding that they had both been taken to hospital in Casper.

While Star is expected to make a full recovery, he has promised to keep fans updated with his and Daniel’s progress.