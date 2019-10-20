Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Recreate Iconic Friends Scene

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just brought back all the Friends nostalgia by recreating their favourite scene together.

The pair, who played Rachel and Jill Green in the iconic sitcom, had a walk down memory lane during an interview with Access Hollywood when they were shown a photo from a scene they did together back in 2000.

Reese responded by saying ‘that’s so sweet,’ before Jen asked her, ‘is that where you say the line that you love so much?’

The two had a quick discussion behind the photo over whether Jen could remember her line which led into Reese’s favourite, before they leaned in so Reese could give her a little reminder in Jen’s ear.

Jen says, ‘I say, you can’t have Ross!’

Reese sits up into character and says, ‘can’t have? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy!’

Iconic.

Warner Bros.

Reese shared the clip to her Instagram with the caption:

One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS! #theGreenSisters.

The Green sisters were together promoting their forthcoming Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, which is set to premier on November 1.

Jen and Reese star alongside Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the drama which exposes the cutthroat world of morning TV.

The Morning Show is written by Kerry Ehrin and directed by Mimi Leder. Ehrin doubles up as showrunner and executive producer alongside Leder, Aniston and Kristin Hahn, via Echo Films.

Jen’s character Alex Levy runs The Morning show, a popular news programme in the states which has excellent TV ratings and is believed to have changed the face of American television. However, when her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal, she fights to keep her job as a newsreader while sparking a bitter rivalry with Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), an aspiring journalist desperate to take her place.

The Morning Show is set to launch on Apple TV+ on November 1.

