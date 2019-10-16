Jennifer Aniston Becomes Fastest Person To Reach One Million Instagram Followers

PA/jenniferaniston/Instagram

It’s official: Jennifer Aniston has broke the internet, becoming the world’s fastest person to reach one million Instagram followers.

The Friends star finally made her debut on the Facebook-owned social media platform – announcing her arrival via a reunion picture with the show’s cast.

As well as having an Instagram account, she now holds a Guinness World Record – reaching one million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes.

You can watch the moment Aniston hit the magic milestone in real-time below:

Who wants to see Jennifer Aniston reaching 1 million followers on Instagram in real time! #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/GYfIXLz4yK — Neil Vorderman AKA nrsismad 💻 (@nrsismad) October 15, 2019

After the post went live, it was flooded with likes and comments, with celebrities chiming in to welcome her to the platform.

Lisa Kudrow, a fellow cast member from the hit US sitcom, wrote: ‘Woo hoo! WOOooooOOO!!’

Actor Kate Hudson wrote: ‘Whoa girl!!!! Here we go!’ While Ellen Degeneres’ show’s account wrote: ‘I’m so glad they’re still there for you.’

The whole gang is in the post: Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

At the time of writing, her account has amassed a whopping 8.5 million followers, and it is continually on the rise.

Since the start of 2019, this particular Guinness World record has been broken three times. The record was originally held by Pope Francis – after debuting the Vatican Media channel ‘franciscus’ back in 2016, the account reached one million in 12 hours.

In January this year, K-Pop star Kang Daniel just scraped the record when he joined the platform, shaving minutes off the Pope’s time by reaching one million in 11 hours and 36 minutes.

It took a royal touch to really raise the bar: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes after launching @sussexroyal in April this year.

It’s another accolade to add to Aniston’s repertoire: along with Cox and Kudrow, the Friends share the record for the highest paid TV female actor per episode. By the end of the show’s run in 2004, Aniston was earning $1.25 million per episode.

Warner Bros.

It’s unclear why the Murder Mystery actress reunited with her Central Perk pals – whether it was just friends getting together amidst their busy lives, or perhaps to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

However, don’t hold out hope for that Friends movie – Aniston revealed that, despite fans’ wishes, it will never happen.

In an interview with Variety, Aniston said:

Our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us. Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.

Warner Bros.

Aniston was then asked whether her former cast members would be open to reprising their roles, to which she responded: ‘It depends.’

She added:

I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.

The One Where Rachel Goes Viral sounds like a depressingly modern comeback, to be fair.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]