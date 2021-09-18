Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Found The Friends Reunion ‘Brutal’

Warner Bros./Alamy

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has explained why she found the highly-anticipated reunion so ‘brutal’.

The American sitcom that spanned ten seasons had its long-awaited reunion hosted by James Corden back in May.

After 17 years, the six actors finally reunited for the special episode where the cast revisited the old set, did table reads and reenactments as well as showing never-before-seen footage from behind the scenes.

Alongside the guest appearances of Lady Gaga, David Beckham and BTS, one of the most memorable moments of the reunion was during an interview with the actors where Aniston, 52, admitted that she and David Schwimmer, 54, had a ‘major crush’ on each other during the first few seasons of filming the show.

Alamy

On an episode of Rob Lowe’s podcast, Aniston said, ‘We didn’t know what it would look like,’ when asked about the reunion.

‘I mean, we’d been hearing about it for a long time, [and] we knew that people wanted it – fans really wanted kind of a reunion’.

In the episode, Aniston reflected on her feelings during the reunion, admitting, ‘I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated’.

‘In your mind, you think, ‘Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.’

The star went on to explain the nostalgia and melancholy she faced while filming the reunion special, ‘All of a sudden, here you are, and, you know, 16 years… a lot has gone on for each of us.’

Alamy

The 52-year-old added how much has changed for herself and her other co-stars since the finale in 2004, ‘we were all sort of wide-eyed, bushy-tailed, and sort of had our whole lives ahead of us, even though we were heartbroken to say goodbye to these 10 years and… the job we all loved to do.

‘So, going back there – it’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know, ’cause a lot has changed,” the actress concluded, also highlighting the ‘different roads’ each of the six actors have travelled, ‘some easy and some not-so-easy, for each of us.’

Aniston used the word ‘brutal’ to describe her experience with the reunion, adding, ‘And you also can’t turn it off! There are cameras everywhere […] I can’t stop crying.’

The actress is currently starring in the second season of the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.