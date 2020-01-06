Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Brad Pitt's Dating Joke And People Want Them To Get Back Together NBC

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt might have been separated for years but her reaction to his speech at the Golden Globes has left many fans hoping they’ll get back together.

Advert

A lot of things have been left behind in the last decade, but the actors’ relationship is clearly not one of them.

From the moment the 77th annual Golden Globes kicked off last night, January 5, viewers were watching like hawks for any form of interaction between the former couple, who ended their marriage in 2005.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston PA Images

One desperate fan tweeted:

Advert

I need the camera man to share a real quick shot of the entire audience so I can figure out how far apart Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are at all times

Though the pair didn’t appear to share any particularly intimate moments during the evening, fans found what they were looking for when Pitt took to the stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor, which he won for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The actor took the opportunity to thank his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, though while he was up there he couldn’t resist also commenting on the interest in his relationship status.

Watch his speech below:

Pitt explained:

I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating. It’d just be awkward…

Advert

Cameras cut to the crowd numerous times throughout the Fight Club star’s speech, and while a number of A-listers could be seen listening to him, viewers focused in on Aniston.

The Friends actor appeared captivated by her former husband, and burst out laughing when he joked about apparently dating anyone in his vicinity.

Needless to say, her heartwarming reaction was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The tweeter who had been relying on the cameraman for insight was happy with the result, commenting:

Jennifer Aniston laughed at Brad Pitt’s Titanic joke, she smiled when he talked about his parents, her former in-laws and smiled multiple times. 2020 and I’m sitting here still believing there’s a chance.

Another viewer commented:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Forever My [One True Pair]

Advert

Pitt spoke about Aniston during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet, where he described the actor as nothing more than a ‘good friend’.

Take a look here:

The interviewer explained photographers were hoping to see the former couple together, to which Pitt responded:

I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend.

Fans might have been disappointed to hear Pitt refer to their relationship as a platonic one, but I’m sure Aniston’s wholesome reaction to his speech will be enough to keep the hope alive.