unilad
Advert

Jennifer Aniston Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Ex-Husband Amid David Schwimmer Romance Claims

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Aug 2021 15:16
Jennifer Aniston Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Ex Husband Amid David Schwimmer Romance ClaimsPA/NBC

Friends fans almost erupted with excitement after rumours began circulating about a potential romance between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Fans were understandably thrilled following the recent cast reunion, when Aniston and Schwimmer revealed there had indeed been real chemistry between them during their time on set, chemistry which they channelled directly into their portrayal of the most famous ‘will they, won’t they’ couple.

Advert

The flames of hope were fanned once again following an exclusive from Closer magazine, with a source claiming that the reunion had ‘stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there’.

Ross and Rachel in Friends. (Warner Bros.)Warner Bros.

As per this source, the old friends began ‘texting immediately after filming’, with Schwimmer even flying over from New York to visit Aniston in LA just last month.

However, all hopes that the pair were indeed each other’s lobsters were sadly dashed after Schwimmer’s representative told HuffPost UK there was no truth to the rumours.

Advert
Jennifer Aniston Instagram story (jenniferaniston/Instagram) jenniferaniston/Instagram

In the midst of all the drama, Aniston found time to wish her ex-husband Justin Theroux a very happy 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 52-year-old actor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday JT!’ with a little party popper blowing emoji. In a follow-up pic she uploaded a shirtless photo of Theroux alongside the words, ‘Truly one of a kind. Love you!’

After two years of marriage, Aniston and Theroux announced their split in 2018, but have remained friends ever since.

Advert

Speaking with Esquire in April, Theroux denied there had been a dramatic reason for the break-up, declaring they still ‘love each other’:

I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.

Jennifer Aniston Instagram story (jenniferaniston/Instagram) jenniferaniston/Instagram

Aniston is known for staying on amicable terms with her exes and has previously said that she and her first husband Brad Pitt are ‘good buddies’ during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media
Sport

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media

Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps
Animals

Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps

Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child
Sport

Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child

Charles Manson’s Crimes Still Haunt America To This Day
Featured

Charles Manson’s Crimes Still Haunt America To This Day

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston

Credits

Huffpost UK and 1 other

  1. Huffpost UK

    Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Dismiss New Romance Reports Following Friends Reunion

  2. Esquire

    Justin Theroux finally reveals why he and Jennifer Aniston broke up

 