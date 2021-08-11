Jennifer Aniston Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Ex-Husband Amid David Schwimmer Romance Claims

PA/NBC

Friends fans almost erupted with excitement after rumours began circulating about a potential romance between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Fans were understandably thrilled following the recent cast reunion, when Aniston and Schwimmer revealed there had indeed been real chemistry between them during their time on set, chemistry which they channelled directly into their portrayal of the most famous ‘will they, won’t they’ couple.

The flames of hope were fanned once again following an exclusive from Closer magazine, with a source claiming that the reunion had ‘stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there’.

Warner Bros.

As per this source, the old friends began ‘texting immediately after filming’, with Schwimmer even flying over from New York to visit Aniston in LA just last month.

However, all hopes that the pair were indeed each other’s lobsters were sadly dashed after Schwimmer’s representative told HuffPost UK there was no truth to the rumours.

jenniferaniston/Instagram

In the midst of all the drama, Aniston found time to wish her ex-husband Justin Theroux a very happy 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 52-year-old actor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday JT!’ with a little party popper blowing emoji. In a follow-up pic she uploaded a shirtless photo of Theroux alongside the words, ‘Truly one of a kind. Love you!’

After two years of marriage, Aniston and Theroux announced their split in 2018, but have remained friends ever since.

Speaking with Esquire in April, Theroux denied there had been a dramatic reason for the break-up, declaring they still ‘love each other’:

I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.

jenniferaniston/Instagram

Aniston is known for staying on amicable terms with her exes and has previously said that she and her first husband Brad Pitt are ‘good buddies’ during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

