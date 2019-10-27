Jennifer Aniston Trolls Courteney Cox Over Where Her Hand Is In David Beckham Selfie

There’s no denying trolling is bad, but when it’s between two Friends (geddit), who’s to say it’s anything other than a bit of harmless banter?

That’s definitely the case with Jennifer Aniston’s recent trolling of good pal Courteney Cox, who took to Instagram yesterday (October 26) to share a couple of selfies with David Beckham in a hot tub.

Now, to provide a bit of context: the two celebs weren’t just randomly enjoying a spa day together, but were actually filming a star-studded episode of the new series of Modern Family.

But just what about these seemingly innocent pictures caused Jen to get involved?

Well, the positioning of Courteney’s hand in the second picture – which also features Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, FYI – has been up for debate ever since the actor shared the images.

To be more specific, her hand is resting on the former professional footballer’s knee, something which eagle-eyed fans spotted right away and were quick to point out and ask ‘if Victoria knows’.

None other than Jennifer Aniston also got involved in the action, trolling her friend by writing underneath the picture: ‘Wait….WHAT’S HAPPENING?!!??’ along with some choice emojis – going along with the notion that this wasn’t just another day at work for the two.

Jen’s comment gained a lot of attention – further proving she’s an Instagram pro after only joining the social networking platform earlier this month – and led one user to quip: ‘plz don’t tell Chandler’.

Obviously nothing was happening, other than Becks and Coxy recording what I assume to be a scene from an upcoming episode of the family favourite sitcom. It’s not their fault that it just so happened to involve them kicking back and relaxing in a hot tub – next to two members of the cast, might I add.

Both Tyler Ferguson and Stonestreet got in on the Instagram action, posting separate comments underneath the post. While Tyler Ferguson apologised for being ‘so gassy’ – a hint at what’s to come in the upcoming episode, perhaps? – the latter simply wrote, ‘I liked it’ followed by a kiss emoji.

Fellow Modern Family star Sarah Hyland didn’t seem too pleased that she wasn’t around on that particular day of filming though, exclaiming: ‘Of course the ONE episode I’m not in MY FAVORITES ARE’.

The poor girl. I mean, imagine turning up to work one day only to have everyone tell you that the world’s most famous footballer and the actual Monica Geller were there the day before on your day off?!

Devastating isn’t the word. I feel your pain, Sarah.

