Jennifer Aniston Warns Of COVID Dangers With Powerful Photo Of Friend

Jennifer Aniston has warned of the dangers of COVID by sharing a harrowing picture of her friend who contracted it.

While the rest of the world’s coronavirus cases are slowly declining, the USA has seen a spike with the country having over 63,000 new cases as of yesterday, July 19.

With this in mind, the Horrible Bosses actor took to Instagram to share a photograph of her friend who contracted the virus in a bid to encourage people to wear a mask.

In the photo you see Aniston’s friend Kevin hooked up to several tubes while in hospital – apparently he had no underlying health conditions prior to contracting coronavirus. She also shared a photograph of her and fellow Friends actor Courteney Cox wearing face masks.

The post read:

This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀

We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀

Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.

She finished the post saying the powerful photograph was taken back in April and that Kevin is fortunately ‘almost recovered’.

Several other celebrities commented on the photo applauding Aniston for sharing it: Gwyneth Paltrow replied ‘Right on sister’, while model Naomi Campbell said she would keep Kevin in her prayers and thanked Aniston for sharing it.

This isn’t the first time Aniston has campaigned for people to wear masks during the pandemic; at the end of last month she shared a photograph of herself wearing one writing that ‘we aren’t doing enough’.

In the post she said:

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough

Aniston also mentioned the issue of many people in America refusing to wear a mask because they’re worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ and concluded that the matter shouldn’t be politicised and wearing a mask ‘really shouldn’t be up for debate’.

She’s not wrong – while wearing the masks are a bit of an inconvenience, the ongoing health crisis is more of one.