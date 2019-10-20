Jennifer Lawrence Married At Secret Ceremony In Haunted Mansion

Shutterstock/PA

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have tied the knot at a secret Rhode Island wedding ceremony.

29-year-old Lawrence and 34-year-old Maroney made their vows at the Belcourt of Newport Castle, an opulent mansion known for spooky occurrences.

The ceremony itself took place on Saturday, October 19, and was followed by a star studded reception full of cocktails, live music and dancing.

The wedding reception boasted a starry, 150-strong guest list, with famous friends such as Sienna Miller, Adele, Cameron Diaz and Emma Stone all being in attendance.

As reported by the Mirror, guests gathered together the evening before the day itself for a clam bake.

Prior to the ceremony, guests were given cocktails with a second cocktail reception taking place after the vows were exchanged. This was reportedly followed by dinner, dancing and a live band.

The venue itself was decked out with stunning flower arrangements and table decorations, with a minimum cost of $100 per head.

EMMA STONE ATTENDING JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S WEDDING TONIGHT I'M – pic.twitter.com/b7HtHqg0Qj — “emmy adams” né? (@camiIIiepreaker) October 19, 2019

According to People, Lawrence wore a Dior wedding gown and no doubt looked as chic as ever.

As of yet, there have been no leaked pics of Lawrence’s gown, however attendees could be seen bringing some serious Hollywood style to their wedding guest outfits. No last minute panic shopping for these celebs.

This lavish ceremony comes eight months after Lawrence’s representative confirmed their February engagement. They had been dating less than a year at the time.

Adele is attending Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/fIdsd2XIXY — Adele Times (@Adele_Times) October 19, 2019

As reported by the Mail Online, two ambulances were spotted outside the venue on the day itself.

It’s believed the paramedics had come to treat a wedding worker who had suffered a seizure while setting up the venue.

The worker – who is said to be a young man – was reportedly strapped to a stretcher before being escorted to hospital approximately one hour before the ceremony took place.

