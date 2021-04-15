Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split

PA

Jennifer Lopex and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed their split a month after rumours the couple had separated first surfaced.

While the couple initially denied the news, they have now announced their engagement is over and will remain friends.

In a statement to NBC‘s Today show, the couple said: ‘We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.’

They added: ‘We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children.’

In March, Page Six reported the couple had split, however, they denied the news and were later seen kissing in public.

A source close to the couple told Today that, at the time, they were still together and had not officially broken up.

‘They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do,’ the source said, adding that the couple had struggled to see each other amid coronavirus restrictions.

Lopez has been working in the Dominican Republic on a new film, Shotgun Wedding, while Rodriguez had been at their home in Miami.

‘All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,’ the couple told Today in March.

Sources close to the couple also told People that the couple was ‘doing everything they can to prioritise their relationship’. In March, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic to spend time with Lopez.

‘He is making a big effort, and he wants Jennifer to be happy. Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out,’ sources told the publication at the time.

Early reports by Page Six suggested that the couple had split because of Rodriguez’s inappropriate relationship with Madison LeCroy, who appears in the reality TV show Southern Charm.

LeCroy’s co-stars had accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with a married former athlete, to which she later admitted was Rodriguez. However, she denied anything physical happening between the pair.

‘He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this,’ she told Page Six.

However, as reported by Page Six, a source later told the publication that the relationship was behind the split, mostly because of the embarrassment it caused Lopez.

‘The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it,’ the source said.

The couple who had been together for four years, and engaged for two, previously called off their wedding twice due to coronavirus restrictions.